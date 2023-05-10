A’Ibom Rep member-elect hails Tinubu, APC over zoning of NASS leadership

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE House of Representatives member-elect for Ikot Ekpene federal constituency in Akwa Ibom State, Dr Patrick Umoh has commended the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu and the National Working Committee of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, over zoning of leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly.

Umoh who spoke while reacting to the latest development over the 10th National Assembly, stressed that the decision of the APC leadership and the president-elect to micro zone the Senate presidency to the South-South region would ensure fairness, equity and justice.

He said he was particularly excited that APC leadership settled for the Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district, Senator Godswill Akpabio as its preferred choice for the Senate Presidency.

He described Akpabio as a competent and capable leader, stressing that he has no doubt that he would make the party and indeed all Nigerians proud as a Senate President.

His words: “I must commend the wisdom of the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu and the National Working Committee of the party for the adoption of Senator Akpabio and Senator Barau Jubrin for Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively and Hon Abbas Tajudeen and Hon Ben Kalu as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

“We from the South-South, the economic nerve centre of Nigeria are particularly happy that we have been given the opportunity to produce the Senate President in the person of Senator Akpabio since the dawn of this Republic, in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

“The trajectory of Senator Godswill Akpabio in public service as a State Governor, a Senator or as a Minister has been uncommon.

” Over the years through his political sojourn, Akpabio has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, vision, and experience that would be crucial in leading the Nigeria Senate.There is no doubt about his passion for development as witnessed during his administration as Governor of Akwa Ibom State”

The House of Representatives member-elect, however, appealed to other contestants of the Senate presidency who were not favoured by the zoning template adopted by the APC to sheathe their sword and support the preferred members in the interest of the unity of the party and the country.