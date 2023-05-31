A’Ibom motorists groan as petrol price hits N650 per litre

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Motorists in Akwa Ibom State especially commercial drivers are currently groaning as the pump price of petrol hits N650,00 on Wednesday morning.

This is even as most filling stations located along major Roads within the metropolis like Ikot Ekpene Road, Oron Road and Aka Road have not been shut since on Tuesday, May 30.

Only few filling stations are dispensing the Petroleum product currently with Uyo, the state capital.

The hike in the price of petrol has also led to slight increase in transportation fare, as many passengers who could not afford the fare were seen stranded yesterday.

A commercial tricycle operator popularly called Keke, Mr Andrew Uduak who spoke to Vanguard yesterday along Ikot Ekpene Road while decrying the recent hike in petrol price occasioned by the subsidy removal sympathized with passengers.

Uduak lamented: “This time the increase is too high. On Tuesday the filling stations sold one litre N500,00, and today we bought a litre of Petrol at N650,00. Maybe tomorrow it will even hit N800,00 per litre.

“The passengers should also understand that the increase in transport fare is as a result of the hike in the price of petrol. I am tired of this country. In fact we are waiting to see what government is going to do about this.

“I heard that the Federal government is sending taskforce to Akwa Ibom. I hope the situation will be resolved soon because it is affecting us. Passengers prefer to trek a distance since they cannot afford to the transport fare”

Another commercial driver who simply identified himself as Mr. Odudu lamented that he spent over 3hours at a filling station on Wednesday before he could buy the product.

Meanwhile, residents of the state have expressed fear that the development if not addressed immediately would definitely worsen the cost of food items.