A’Ibom Monarchs applaud Udom on administration’s developmental strides

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Paramount Rulers of Akwa Ibom State have lauded the State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for his developmental strides and the judicious use of the State’s resources in the past 8years of his administration.

The royal fathers gave the commendation, Wednesday when they were conducted around some projects in Uyo, Nsit Atai, Ibesikpo Asutan and Uruan local government areas the by Special Assistant to the governor on Research and Documentation Mr Essien Ndueso.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo.

The statement read in parts: "The Royal fathers led by the President General of the Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, visited projects locations in Uyo, Nsit Atai, Ibesikpo Asutan and Uruan local government areas.

“The paramount rulers visited the Victor Attah International Airport, the Nsit Atai- Okobo dual road project, the 20km Airport Road expansion project, the General Hospital, Ituk Mbang, the International Emergency Response Center and Molecular Laboratory, Ituk Mbang, the 10-lane ring Road in Uyo, the Anua Mbak Ishiet Road and the 1km flyover at Ikot Oku Ikono.

” The General Hospital in Ituk Mbang is among the 13 secondary Health care facilities provided by Governor Emmanuel’s administration.

“Other locations visited were the Sampson Udo Idiong dual carriage way, the International Worship Center and the Dakkada Towers.

“At the Victor Attah International Airport Smart Terminal Building almost ready for inauguration, the Commissioner for Special Duties Mr Bassey Okon, and the Project Consultant, Engineer Francis Uwah told the monarchs that the building was equipped with the best automated and digital facilities found nowhere else in the country”

According to the Statement, the Paramount Ruler of Uruan LGA, Edidem Cosmas Nkanga, while speaking at the Anua -Mbak -Ishiet Road said his people were happy that several roads have now been constructed to open up rural communities in Uruan, adding that visitors including traders now access the popular Ishiet market with ease.

On his part, Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council and Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium LGA, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk who said the project tour enabled them to have a first hand knowledge of projects executed by the administration, commended the Governor for performing creditably well.

At the Dakkada Towers complex, the royal fathers prayed and asked God to bless the outgoing Governor, the statement added.