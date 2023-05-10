A’Ibom clergyman kicks against expensive burials

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A prominent Akwa Ibom cleric and founder of the Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko has kicked against spending huge resources for burials, describing it as madness of the highest order.

Apostle Okoriko , disclosed this during his monthly Sunday interactive service with worshippers at the Headstone Tabernacle, branch of the church in Uyo , the state capital with the theme: “When a Man dies shall he live again?”

He wondered why Christians spend huge resources to adorn and bury the dead, buying very expensive caskets, when the dead body would eventually decay.

He noted that Muslim worshippers don’t spend money and time to bury their dead, and appreciated them for doing the right thing.

His words: “We Christians spend so much time, energy and money to bury the dead. That body will decay; that is why if you dig a grave you will see only skull, and bones.

“What we the Christians are doing is a sign of ignorance, it is not right, because the minute somebody dies the spirit is already in the presence of God. Expensive burial is madness of the highest order.

“And I will continue to appreciate and commend the Muslims for doing the right thing, for treating the dead the way God want.

“When a believer dies the spirit must return immediately to Him (God); you are no more here on Earth. So as far as you are a believer in Christ Jesus you don’t have to fear death”