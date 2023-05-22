Agric Ministry, Enugu ADP partner to train 130 farmers on value chains

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme, ENADEP, have partnered to build the capacity of 130 farmers along various value chains to boost food production and accessibility.

The farmers who were drawn from the six agricultural zones of Enugu State were trained by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Cowpea, Yam, and Cassava production.

The training was organised by the Enugu State ADP for the farmers.

According to the Programme Manager, ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi, mni, in an opening remark said training with the theme ‘Emergency Training and Demonstration of Climate Resilient Practices in Cowpea, Cassava, and Yam Production and Empowerment of Farmers and Extension Agents with Starter Pack( Inputs) in South East, South-South, and South West’ were conducted in selected states in the North and South of Nigeria.

Onyeisi appreciated and commended the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for the opportunity they had given the farmers to upgrade their knowledge along the specified agricultural value chain production.

Meanwhile, he urged the farmers to harness opportunities inherent in the value chains to boost their production, productivity and income, therefore, contributing immensely to the economy of Enugu State.

He also emphasized climate-resilient agricultural practices and explained the importance of Climate Smart Agriculture as an emerging issue in agricultural development.

Also, the Enugu State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Peter Nwaogor, welcomed the trainees and outlined other training and empowerments which FMARD initiated to benefit the farmers and extension agents, and encouraged them to maximize the training.

The Programme Manager, ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi, expressed satisfaction with the three trainings which included cowpea production presented by the Zonal Manager of Awgu Agricultural Zone of Enugu State, Mrs Louisa Chime; Climate Smart Agriculture by Director of Technical Services, ENADEP, Mike Ezugwu; Yam production, by the Human Resource Director, ENADEP, Paul Ezugwu; and cassava production presented by the Acting Head of Women in Agriculture of ENADEP, Francisca Nworu.

At the end, three certifications were issued to the supervisors on behalf of the consultants of FMARD.