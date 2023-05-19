Again, Ganduje’s daughter drags ex-husband before court

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The daughter of Kano state governor, Asiya Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has again filed a fresh case against her ex-husband, Inuwa Uba before a Kano Magistrate Court.

Uba was on Friday arraigned before the court over six offences contained in a First Information Report (FIR).

The offences borders around Criminal force, assault, criminal trespass, causing hurt, mischief and inciting disturbance which are contrary to the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law of Kano state.

The defendant, Uba pleaded not guilty to all offences when they were read to him by the Court registrar, Nura Ahmad Yakasai in the absence of the prosecution counsel.

The defense counsel, Hashim Mai-Ulu informed the court that it has an application seeking the court to grant the defendant bail based on section 36 of the 1999 constitution as amended and sections 168, 172, 175 of the ACJL.

The presiding judge, Magistrate Ishaq Abdu Aboki however granted the defendant bail of N50,000 bond, provide two sureties also with N20,000 bond and all should provide passport photographs and any means of identification and a residence verified address by the court duty.

Magistrate Aboki further, adjourned the case to May 25th, 2023 for continuation of hearing.

Recall that Asiya had sometimes ago approached an Upper Shariah court sitting in Kano State seeking for the dissolution of her marriage with her husband, Inuwa Uba on the ground that she is tired and fed up of the marital relationship in which the court quashed the 16-year-old marriage.