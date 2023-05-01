Again, armed herders attack Benue community kill two in farm

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly gunned down two farmers while busy on their farm at Udei community in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered that the victims were shot Sunday evening while on the farm harvesting locust beans from a tree.

A member of the community who identified himself as Jona stated that the attack which was unprovoked created pandemonium in the community forcing the people to flee their homes.

According to him, the two men had visited their farm located by the River Kereke to harvest the locust beans to prepare a local spice called ‘Nune’ in the Tiv language to be sold on the next market day when they met their untimely death.

The source said while the men were on top of the tree plucking the beans, the armed herdsmen surrounded the tree and opened fire on them.

He said, “They killed the two people Sunday evening. The men went to River Kereke to pluck locust beans for the preparation of ‘Nune’ which they wanted to sell on the next market day. The herdsmen came surrounded by the tree and shot them like animals.

“The two of them fell and died on the spot. Their remains were recovered and buried by the youths of the community.

“The incident has created pandemonium in the community. People are fleeing to neighbouring communities but no one is even sure of the safety and security of any of the communities.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the report of the incident.