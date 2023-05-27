After UK ban, Canada approves extension of work permit for spouses of Nigerian students

The Canadian government on Friday, announced a new policy to speed up the approval of family reunification applications, just a few days after the UK government banned students from Nigeria and other foreign countries on study visas from bringing their families into the country.

Announcing the development, Canadian immigration minister, Sean Fraser explained that the new measures were put in place to strengthen family reunification in Canada.

PG reported that, The new system will enable spouses, children, and parents of recent immigrants to join their loved ones in Canada faster.

The immigration minister noted that the new policy uses advanced analytics and technology to process Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) applications for family members of permanent residents and citizens in 30 days.

He added that the method had accepted far in advance 98 per cent of TRV applications from spouses and their children.

He also announced a new programme that will grant open work permits to spouse applicants and their dependant children, regardless of whether they applied under the Family class as an overseas applicant or as an applicant for a spouse or common-law partner in Canada.

According to a new policy announced by the British government on Tuesday to reduce migration, Nigerians and other foreign citizens with study visas to the United Kingdom would no longer be allowed to bring in their families from January 2024.

Only a small percentage of international students who go to the UK to study will still be permitted to bring their partners or children with them starting in January of next year, according to the new policy.