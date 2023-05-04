After N6M payment, decomposing body of abducted woman found in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The decomposing body of the nursing mother, Kehinde Jibril, abducted by suspected kidnappers at Ago-Oja town in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara state has been discovered.

The corpse was reportedly found on Thursday along Ojoku road in Ago-Oja axis after frantic efforts to locate and rescue her from her abductors.

The kidnappers had last Friday reportedly directed the family of the deceased to bring the ransom for her release to Eiyekonrin town.

Vanguard reliably gathered that family members and relations of the deceased were said to have found her decomposing body after paying N6M ransom out of the negotiated amount to the kidnappers.

Kehinde had since been buried according to Islamic rite at Ago- Oja.

The traditional chief of Ago-Oja, Baale Daudu Arolu confirmed the discovery of the corpse and burial of Kehinde to journalists in a telephone interview.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Kehinde was abducted two days to the Eidel-fitr celebrations at her husband’s residence in Ago-Oja .

The kidnappers were said to have initially targeted her husband said to be a cattle dealer, but abducted the wife because the husband was not at home when the kidnappers attacked their resident .

Another victim abducted alongside Kehinde on the same day in the town, Oriyomi Babatunde was also injured during the abduction and later died in the hospital.