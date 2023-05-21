After 2023 presidential election sabotage, SDP’s Adebayo moves on, eyes 2027

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

The 2023 presidential election has been won

and lost. Less than eight days from today,

the Buhari administration would cease to exist as President-elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu is sworn-in as President of the Federal Republic for the next four years. Congratulations in advance to him.

However, while some of the former presidential candidates are sulking and licking their wounds, one of them is already busy, galvanising and raising awareness of the people towards the next elections cycle – 2027.

Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo was the flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, during the presidential election. He lost. He was disappointed but he was not surprised. With the benefit of hindsight and, given the double-faced politicians around him who promised block votes, there was no way he could have won. Besides, he came into the game barely a year to the election compared to the established politicians like Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Adebayo was a special guest on ’90 Minutes Africa’, an online discussion programme anchored by Rudolf Okonkwo (Dr. Damages) with more 4, 000 viewers and panelists.

In the over 10-hour question and answer session, he explained why Nigeria isn’t moving, what Nigerians must do especially in the next election cycle if they truly desire change even as he criticized the hypocritical nature of both the leadership and the people.

A successful international lawyer and businessman, Adebayo canvassed, severally, more than a year before the election for a coalition force that would challenge the two big parties (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling party All Progressives Congress, APC) because, according to him, that (coalition) was the only way there could be a new order in governance outside the old order.

He sought the view and cooperation of like-minds in Professors Pat Utomi and Moghalu as well as others with a view to forming alliance that would challenge the dominance of both APC and PDP and, more importantly, wrestle power from the ruling APC.

Their non-committal to the arrangement forced him to throw his hat into the ring. According to him, “I wanted us to have a broad based third force political party. But it turned out that my spirit overtook everyone, especially during my last discussion with Pat Utomi when I told him that if you don’t want to run, I will.

“I don’t want to escort politicians to the Villa. Once they enter there, they shut the door, they start doing what they were doing before, and you lose your credibility.

“If you want to know how quickly you lose your credibility, go and look for one of the most energetic, brilliant young men in Nigeria, Festus Keyamo.

“You cannot say you love Nigeria more than Keyamo, but he escorted the wrong people, and he lost it since that time. How many more can we lose?”

Focal point

A focal point of Adebayo’s campaign during the election was the revenue which accrued to Nigeria and how mismanagement and corruption took a large chunk (80%) and put in private pockets, leaving the balance to run the economy. He said corruption thrives when those asked to engage it become accomplices.

“We are a country of accomplices. We don’t like corruption, but we praise our leaders who are stupendously rich. Nigeria is losing 80% of its revenue outside the book”, Adebayo said.

“The oil being stolen and sold is more than the official being declared. If you judge what is in the budget, you have already missed your way because the majority of Nigerian money is spent outside the budget such that by the time the budget is brought, the money is already gone.

“The majority of the money collected by Customs isn’t accounted for except you want to tell me you haven’t brought in container into the country before.

“You pay more to the people than government on many occasions. If you sell 100 barrels of oil, NNPC won’t collect more than 15 barrels because 85 barrels have disappeared.

“I have said this severally during the campaign, but nobody seems to bother. In Holland, there are tank farms storing Nigerian stolen oil, same with China. We have stolen oil there that was not paid for.

“It got to a point, especially during the election, that some Chinese approached the Nigerian embassy official and told him that ‘we have your crude here with us, let them know that we haven’t paid for the crude and it is here with us’. The person (embassy official) is still alive.

“He went to meet a former Buhari official and said, ‘Sir, I am your trade officer in China.’ He said billions of dollars of oil sold and it has not been paid for. The former Buhari official said he should bring all the documents. He brought the documents. That was the last time he entered Villa”.

Adebayo took a swipe at the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, as a hypocrite. Shettima was reported to have warned his party (APC) members at the National Assembly against electing Muslims as heads of both legislative chambers as such action could further fuel the notion of islamization of Nigeria.

“That smacks of hypocrisy if indeed he said that. If I see him, I will say ‘Otutuoma’ (good morning in Igbo language). It’s too late in the day to realize that”, the former presidential candidate said.

“If you thought about that, you shouldn’t have taken your own nomination when you were given. However, religion and ethnicity are not my problems. What I care about is poverty, insecurity and accountability so that we can realize our potentials as a country. “

Motherland

Service to motherland, without material gain, has been a continuous project for Adebayo. On several occasions, he has had to bring experts to Nigeria to help with one problem or the other plaguing the country. Unfortunately, most of the time, as with Nigerian case, such novel solutions always meet with man-made impediments. At a time he wanted to help and support the government to stop the bleeding going on in the energy sector especially on crude oil theft. All his efforts amounted to nothing eventually. He recalled a particular experience with former President Ebele Goodluck Jonathan. “This experience is just to show how committed I am to this country. Before I ran for office, I spent days with former President Jonathan at the Villa, bringing experts to him, showing him how they are stealing the crude”, Adebayo stated.

“As President of Nigeria, he gave me a warm embrace and thanked me. I thought they were going to give me GCFR that day. Deziani was there. Reuben Abati was there. Pius Ayim, the Secretary to Government, was there, and the Chief of Staff was there.

“They even used government money to pay tickets for the experts to come into the country. That was the end. Everyone was there.

“So there is nothing unknown to them about how our oil is stolen. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have hired Tompolo to monitor the pipelines for them.”

Nigeria’s stolen wealth, according to his research, is in the region of $300 billion annually.

He said: “They steal without too much effort about $300 billion annually. The marine sector would be losing about $10 billion annually. Interior ministry will be losing $2 billion easily. If you check the defence, you can see the billionaire generals who are still in service, and some of them are even sponsoring governors in their states. “Customs will be losing about $12 billion annually. From the aviation sector, they would be losing $3 billion annually.

“If you alerted a person driving a car that he has a flat tyre and yet he continues driving, you have done your part because he alone knows why he is driving like that”.

Adebayo said his party agents and officials contributed to his election loss, and some of them were only concerned about their pockets rather than the collective goal of making the country better for all. His words: “Not all my agents worked for me. Some may look at my picture and say ‘this man doesn’t have money’ and went to collect from other party.

“In a particular state, our agents said INEC didn’t give them accreditation cards. We asked why. They said they didn’t know. We went to INEC. It said the state Chairman of our party went together with PDP. Each of the Chairmen collected for their parties, and then the SDP Chairman gave the tag to the PDP Chairman, shook hands, and drove away.

“On that election day, you would see someone wearing an SDP tag, but he was definitely working for Atiku. Some of them were helping APC. Some worked for Labour I think in Delta, Anambra and some parts of the East.”

Asked if he has been invited to the inauguration of Tinubu despite his criticism of the president-elect, he nodded in affirmative, explaining that the presidency isn’t a personal property of any President.

But, “the moment he is sworn-in as President, he becomes my and our President. I must ensure that he doesn’t fail. If he fails, Nigeria fails. If I am invited, which I doubt, I will go because it is the patriotic to do. Though I am angry and jealous, it’s a national event all the same.”