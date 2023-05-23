Afrocentric firm to empower students, promote sustainable fashion

DunsinCraft Collection, a renowned Afrocentric accessory brand, has taken a significant step towards empowering underprivileged students and promoting sustainable fashion with their innovative project, The School Bag Initiative.

The initiative not only addresses the issue of fabric waste but also aims to ignite curiosity about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), improve knowledge about entrepreneurship, and inspire public school students to excel in their education.

DunsinCraft Collection, established in 2017, has been committed to creating Afrocentric handcrafted accessories that showcase the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and other countries. With a strong focus on women empowerment, the brand engages in skill acquisition training and business development programs aligned with SDG 5 and SDG 8.

The visionary founder of DunsinCraft Collection, Oluwadunsin Bolaji, emphasizes the significance of this project, stating, “Every child deserves access to quality education. With The School Bag Initiative, we are not only providing school bags but also empowering students to dream big, become entrepreneurs, and contribute to their communities. Together, let’s create a better future for all.”

Recognizing the challenges faced by students in rural areas, the founder stressed that her company, DunsinCraft Collection, saw an opportunity to make a lasting impact by launching The School Bag Initiative.

“The bags, which are made from fabric scraps, go beyond the provision of essential school bags, as each bag is customized with a QR code, leading students to blog posts about SDGs and entrepreneurship. This innovative approach ensures students can benefit from the valuable information in the future, even without immediate access to phones or the internet”.

“The School Bag Initiative not only promotes sustainability by upcycling fabric scraps that would otherwise end up in landfills but also sets an example for responsible business practices within the fashion industry, aligning with SDG 12”, she added.

The project was officially launched on May 5th, 2023, at Community Secondary School in Adegbayi, Ibadan, where 1,677 students were successfully impacted. DunsinCraft Collection aims to impact 10,000 students in rural communities in lbadan by December 2023.

By combining sustainable fashion practices, education, and entrepreneurship, The School Bag Initiative aims to break the cycle of poverty and empower students to become confident, self-sufficient individuals. By transforming fabric waste into opportunities for learning and growth, DunsinCraft Collection is creating a brighter future for underprivileged children in rural communities.