Afrobeat act, Dolly P releases new song ‘Affection’

Nigerian/American Afrobeat musician Dolly P, has released a new single “Affection” featuring Fadi.

On the 25th of April 2023, Dolly P turned a year older and on that same day announced that his “Affection” single ft Fadi will be released on the 28th of April 2023, on all music streaming platforms.

Affection by Dolly P, featuring Fadi, is an R&B jam that expresses the affection two love birds have for each other and how this affection is gradually leading to an addiction.

Fadi who was featured on this track is a Nigerien music act, based in the United States, whose hit track “Aban” was Number 1 on Niger top 100 on iTunes

This single follows Dolly P’s other hit single like Oluloufe, “Shige”, “Geh Geh” and “Fire Cover”.

According to him, this is the beginning of a fresh kind of sound for his fans and also the genesis of greater things for him as an international musician.