Afrobeat act, Derriq to release video for new song ‘Position’

Derriq

Nigerian singer Derrick Okougbo, known officially by his stage name Derriq, is set to release the official music video for his chart-topping single “Position” on 29th May, 2023.

The audio track of the Amapiano-infused party dance song was first released in December 2022 and has enjoyed wide acceptability amongst music lovers locally and internationally.

Born in Edo state, Derriq has been a household name in the Nigerian music scene for years, and his unique style have endeared him to lots of fans across and beyond the country. Also a music entrepreneur and founder of entertainment label “B.AncestorMusic”, Derriq has recorded songs with A-list singers like Lil Kesh for his song “Dust Poverty” and also featured female sensational singer Teni in his song titled “Finally”.

His upcoming release promises to be another masterpiece, showcasing his wide creativity and ability to connect with his audience. Speaking about the video production, Derriq says, “I am very excited to release the official video of my song Position. It was inspired by my personal experiences, and I believe it will resonate with my fans and anyone who loves good music.”

On the cusp and peripheral message in the song, the artist said: “Position” mirrors the struggles of an average Nigerian trying to make ends meet.

“Its a typical motivational song blended with Afro-Pop Fusion, Amapiano sound and all the elements to put anyone in a dance mood”, he added.

With the vast reactions to the video snippet shared on the artist’s social media page, fans are truly excited and can’t wait for the official music video release. The new track is a rhythmic and melodious tune that is sure to thrill music lovers across the country and further cement Derriq’s spot in the highly competitive music industry.