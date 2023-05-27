Afrobeat act, Derriq releases video for new song ‘Position’

Nigerian singer, songwriter Derrick Okougbo, widely known as Derriq, has once again proved his mettle in the music industry with the release of the anticipated music video for his latest sensational hit, “Position.”

The visually stunning video, perfectly complements the infectious beat and heartfelt lyrics of the chart-topping single. The video has already garnered widespread attention and is on the verge of becoming a global sensation.

“Position” showcases Derriq’s distinct fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds, combined with his unique musical style and powerful vocals. The song has received overwhelming praise from both fans and music critics, solidifying Derriq’s position as one of Nigeria’s most influential and groundbreaking artists.

Helmed by an award-winning team of creatives, the music video is a visually striking masterpiece that transports viewers into a world of vibrant colors, breathtaking landscapes, and captivating storytelling. Each frame of the video is meticulously crafted to convey the song’s underlying message, providing a visual feast for music enthusiasts and art connoisseurs alike.

Derriq takes on the lead role in the music video, delivering an emotionally charged performance effortlessly. He is accompanied by a talented cast of dancers and the rising skitmaker OGB Recent, whose magnetic presence and infectious energy bring the song’s narrative to life.

Expressing his excitement about the release of the music video, Derriq shares, “Position holds deep personal meaning for me, and I wanted the video to reflect the same level of passion and authenticity. I collaborated closely with the talented team to create a visual experience that truly captures the essence of the song and enables fans to connect with it on a whole new level. I sincerely hope the video resonates with everyone who watches it and adds an extra layer of meaning to the music.”

The exceptional music video will add credit to his already impressive profile and further position and cement Derriq’s spot in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry.