Afro pop act, Sax releases debut EP

Olorunmola Tobi Gabriel, popularly known as SAX, signed to Palace Records, is a Nigerian artist, songwriter, and music producer. He was born in Shomolu, Lagos State, Nigeria. SAX grew up in Iju, Surulere, and Mushin, where he developed his passion for music.

SAX’s interest in music started when he was a child, and he would often watch musicians perform at events and on TV, and started playing the piano at the age of 9. As he grew older, his love for music deepened, and he started taking musical instruments lessons.

He quickly became proficient in playing the piano, saxophone, drums and guitar and began performing at events and concerts in his local community.

In 2013 SAX began producing music and writing songs professionally when he gained admission into UNILAG. He produced his first single, titled “MY LIFE,” which was a fusion of R&B and Afrobeat. The song received positive reviews from music critics and helped to establish SAX as a talented producer and songwriter. And now he just recently dropped an amazing EP called “SOUNDS FROM SAX”. This great body of works contain 6 hit songs, no bad song at all, because this young talent is a master of his craft.