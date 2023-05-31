African musical artiste, Tee Weirdo set to release to EP

By Esther Onyegbula

African musical artiste, Tee Weirdo, is set to ignite a firestorm of excitement as fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming EP. Tee Weirdo made this known at the weekend during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos Island.

According to this musical virtuoso, Tee Weirdo known for his remarkable transition from a career in soccer to pursuing his passion for music, “the EP serves as a culmination of my journey, reflecting the diverse cultural influences that have shaped my unique sound.”

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant rhythms of Ghana, Togo, and Nigeria, Tee Weirdo states that “I blend Afrobeat, Afropop, and Afrorap into an intoxicating fusion that transcends genres and creates an entirely new sonic experience.”

With his unique sound and mesmerizing performances, Tee Weirdo no doubt has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. His live shows are a sensory explosion, where audiences are swept away by the sheer energy and passion radiating from the stage. His magnetic stage presence and infectious charisma have earned him a devoted following that continues to grow with each performance.

As the countdown to the EP release continues, Tee Weirdo says, he remains dedicated to his craft, working tirelessly to ensure that every note, every lyric, and every beat is meticulously crafted. His commitment to delivering an exceptional musical experience is unwavering, and fans can expect nothing less than an EP that pushes boundaries, defies expectations, and leaves an indelible mark on the industry.

The anticipation surrounding Tee Weirdo’s upcoming EP is palpable, as fans across West Africa and beyond eagerly await the release, eager to immerse themselves in the hypnotic beats, infectious melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics that have become synonymous with his name.

Tee Weirdo’s journey from the soccer field to the center stage is a testament to his unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of his dreams. As a young athlete, he showcased his skills and passion on the field, capturing the attention of many. However, deep within him, there was an untapped desire to express himself through the power of music.

With unwavering determination and an unyielding drive, Tee Weirdo made the courageous decision to follow his heart, leaving behind the soccer field and embracing the world of music with open arms.