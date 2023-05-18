AFDB approves $15m loan to support infrastructure financing in Nigeria

By Jimoh Babatunde

A $15 million subordinated loan was today, Thursday, approved by the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank to Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited (InfraCredit) to strengthen its capital base and help close Nigeria’s infrastructure financing gap.



Lamin Barrow, Director General of the Bank’s Nigeria Country Department, said, “The African Development Bank is pleased to continue to support an innovative financial institution – InfraCredit –which has objectives that align closely with our priorities to mobilize institutional financing for the delivery of infrastructure for Nigeria in key sectors including transport, energy, water, agriculture and infrastructure.”



The financing will enable InfraCredit to leverage domestic capital markets to bolster access to long-term local currency infrastructure financing in Nigeria.



It complements a 2019 investment into InfraCredit made by the African Development Bank and other partners to help unlock domestic institutional capital for infrastructure.



The loan comes at a time when InfraCredit is seeking to raise capital to finance an additional $375 million in infrastructure over the next few years, primarily by leveraging private sector financing.

Chinua Azubike, InfraCredit CEO, said, “We are delighted and very pleased with the confidence that AfDB has demonstrated in the opportunity ahead for InfraCredit to scale its development impact of unlocking domestic institutional investments for long-term local currency infrastructure finance in Nigeria that will create jobs and support local economic growth.

Ahmed Attout, African Development Bank Acting Director for Financial Sector Development, said: “The support demonstrates our continuing confidence in InfraCredit and recognition of the role it plays in Nigeria’s infrastructure development.



“The African Development Bank is committed to capacitating the various players within Africa’s capital markets and stimulating the mobilization of long-term funding into Africa’s infrastructure.”