AFD, NBA Africa train PE school teachers, coaches

Country Director, Dream Sports Africa, Michael Anejo; Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku; General Consul of France in Lagos, Laurence Monmayrant; AFD Director for Nigeria, Xavier Muron; Director/HOD Co-curricular Services, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Olubunmi Sosanya; NBA Academy Africa Associate Technical Director, Joe Touomou; and NBA Nigeria Marketing and Communications Lead, Tobi Akinkunmi at the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience Training for Physical Education School Teachers and Coaches in Lagos on 9-5-2023.

By Jacob Ajom

Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and NBA Africa have concluded a three-day training programme for physical education (PE) school teachers and basketball coaches at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos as part of Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience. The three-day event was rounded off Thursday.

One hundred and fifty teachers and 20 coaches were equipped with necessary skills and knowledge to use to educate boys and girls participating in Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience about physical and mental wellbeing, life skills, healthy living, and more.

The teachers and coaches explored the role of basketball in the school sports curriculum, learnt about various basketball and coaching methodologies, and discovered best ways of identifying and nurturing basketball talent in the programme. NBA Academy Africa Associate Technical Director Joe Tououmou facilitated the basketball sessions.

The opening ceremony was attended by the General Consul of France in Lagos, Mrs. Laurence Monmayrant, AFD Director Nigeria Xavier Muron, NBA Academy Africa Associate Technical Director Joe Touomou and Dream Sports Africa Country Director Michael Anejo.

Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience is part of AFD and NBA Africa’s larger collaboration to support basketball infrastructure in youth development across the continent and builds on the inaugural Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience launched in Zenata, Morocco in 2019. In November 2021, AFD and NBA Africa initiated a pilot phase in Lagos implemented by international non-governmental organization Dream Sports Africa. To date, the programme has reached more than 21,000 boys and girls ages 12-17 from 55 public and private schools in Lagos State.

AFD Director for Nigeria, Xavier Muron said, “AFD strongly supports initiatives which use sports as a vector for education, social awareness and inclusion. We see the Basketball Experience Programme as a way to achieve the sustainable development goals because it empowers and builds the capacity of the physical education teachers with basketball global practice while promoting physical well-being, mental health, lifestyles and all necessary skills needed to impact the students to become future citizens.”

NBA Africa VP and Country Head of NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu told the media. “We are thrilled to host the coaches and educators’ training in Lagos this week as part of our longstanding collaboration with AFD to support basketball infrastructure and youth development. We remain committed to using the game as a vehicle for youth empowerment in Nigeria and have a great teacher in Joe Touomou with us this week. Equipping more coaches and educators with the necessary skills to teach and train our boys and girls the right way is paramount, and we look forward to continuing to expand our footprint throughout this collaboration.”