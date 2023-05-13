Adewole Gege emerges as new chairman of PFSO Forum

By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the successful elections of the Lagos Maritime Security Zone of Port Facility Security Officers Forum (PFSOFN), the group’s immediate past Vice Chairman, Mr Adewole Gege, has been elected as the new Chair of the Forum for the next two years.



Speaking to Vanguard after the election, Gege said that he would be coming along with his wealth of experience to keep the Forum moving forward.



Also elected with Mr Gege to form a new executive of the Forum are Mrs Anwuli Akpu, Vice Chairman, and Rebecca Oladipo, Secretary; At the same time, the post of Assistant Secretary was won by Douglas Ungwaga, Mr John Taru was elected as the Public Relations Officer, of the Forum.



Others are Assistant Public Relations Officer, which Abayomi Mukandas won. In contrast, the position of Financial Secretary was won by Godwin Obuene, Mr George Umana was, however, elected as Assistant Financial Secretary as against Mr. Edwin Afeare as Treasurer and Charles Onuoha was elected as Provost, and Akomah Clement was elected into the office of Assistant Provost. Treasurer: