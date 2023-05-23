Adeosun laments decline in reading culture in Nigeria

By Bassey Ekaette

A book titled; “Honey and Maggots” written by seasoned lawyer and writer, Adejoke Adeosun, under the pseudonym of Sisi Caro was launched in Lagos on Saturday and it has already got people talking.

The book portrays the basic experiences of random people and their effects on the bigger scheme of things in the country, especially as it concerns the relationship between the rulers and the ruled.

It tells the stories of political uprisings and the consequent assertiveness and activism that follows. At the book launch in Lagos on Saturday, the writer informed all present that her desire and passion for a more united and prosperous country informed the project in the first place.

The characters of Dimeye, Patrick, Bolu, Abdul, Kumi, Julia, Aisha, Wade and Mama Nana portray how Nigeria’s social, religious, political, historical and economic dynamics significantly affect individual and social relationships. It tells a compelling narrative that explores the intricacies of Nigerian life, blending personal experiences within broader socio-political contexts.

“Honey and Maggots” is a rich tapestry of human experiences. It shows the joys, pains, resilience, and hope in the face of adversity in a third world country. The writer subtly allows readers to immerse themselves in the lives of its characters while simultaneously delving into the shark infested waters of Nigerian politics.

The book resonates some major political upheavals in the country, like the June 12 Presidential elections annulment, the COVID pandemic as well as the ENDSARS protests and its resultant upheavals. It touches the core of the major issues in its plot. It also details how the fallouts of these events affected the characters as individuals and as members of society.

The book literally weaves together disparate narratives and perspectives, with each chapter providing a different lens to view the life of the average Nigerian in a complex and captivating manner. The writer captured the resilience and spirit of the Nigerian people in the face of challenges. This is evident in the depiction of the frenzy generated by the victory of the Nigerian dream team over Brazil at the Olympic Games, for instance. Another example is one of the character’s journey through pregnancy and loss, as well as all the characters’ struggles amidst political and social unrest.

“Honey and Maggots” tells these stories are testaments to the indomitable spirit of the average Nigerian. It is a powerful exploration of Nigerian life, combining personal narratives within a broader socio-political contexts. This book offers an immersive journey into the heart of Nigeria while shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of its people. It harps on the human spirit and celeberates the resilience and determination of Nigerians.

The book also dwells more on what unites rather what divides us as a people. The storyline exposes the fact that all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, want the same things at the end of the day. It preaches wisdom over anger. It portrays the futility in trying to solve problems with the same mindsets that led to them in the first instance. It encourages the youth of Nigeria to come up with solutions to the country’s mirage of problems from a more informed place.

While speaking with newsmen at the event, the author encouraged everyone, especially the youths of Nigeria to adopt a more healthy reading culture. She said the reading habits have massively declined with the advent of social media. She said this is a dangerous trend that must be reversed immediately and at all cost.

She said; “When we read, we feed our minds. We learn about the past, present and future. That way, we learn to take better decisions and learn how to decisively and efficiently deal with current and future challenges. Reading helps us make better life choices as it exposes us to more experiences and options.”

She also stated that she looks forward to the criticisms, applauds, reviews and ratings of the book which is already available in major online platforms as well as in hard copies. She said these takes will make her improve and make adjustments as she embarks on subsequent literary journeys. She added that some people’s impeccable outlook as against the sharp contrast in their character inspired the title of the book.