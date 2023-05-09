Adeleke’s victory at Supreme Court shows light will always triumph – Olajengbesi

Lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi has hailed Tuesday’s verdict by the Supreme Court affirming the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as Osun State Governor.

Olajengbesi, in a statement, said the decision of the apex court showed that light will always triumph over darkness, no matter how long it takes.

The lawyer also urged Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to admit defeat and join hands with Senator Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to build Osun State as stated by President Muhammadu Buhari who has equally welcomed the decision of the apex court.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court in its judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, set aside the appeal by Oyetola, and held that the appellant failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of over voting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The judgment was affirmed and adopted by the entire five members of the panel.

According to all the members of the panel, the appeal lacked merit.

Olajengbesi said, “The decision by the Supreme Court, being the highest court of the land, is meritorious and most welcoming.

“Senator Adeleke’s triple victory at the July 16, 2022 poll, at Appeal Court and the Supreme Court is a pointer to the fact that he is a pointer that he is the choice of the people.

“Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and his co-travellers should join hands together with Senator Adeleke to building a state that all residents will be proud of and stop politicking in the face of fatal defeat.

“The verdict of the apex court showed that light will always triumph over darkness. Imole de!”