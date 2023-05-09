Adeleke vs Oyetola: S-Court to deliver judgment today

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

THE Supreme Court will, today, deliver its judgement on an appeal seeking to sack Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State from office.

A five-man panel of Justices of the apex court adjourned to resolve the legal dispute surrounding the governorship election that was held in the state on July 16, 2022.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had, on January 27, in a split decision, voided the declaration of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the gubernatorial election.

The Justice Tertsea Kume-led three-member panel tribunal, in its majority verdict, upheld a petition that was brought before it by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who came second in the election.

But following an appeal lodged by Adeleke and the PDP, the Court of Appeal, on March 24, reversed the judgment of the tribunal.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, held that there was merit in Adeleke’s appeal.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, both Oyetola and the APC took the matter before the Supreme Court which adjourned the case for judgement after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.