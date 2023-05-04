Adeleke preaches unity as Osun PDP elects new excos

… Chairmanship aspirant kicks

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has stressed the need for unity among members of the party to drive his administration to the path of success.

Speaking after the emergence of new State Executive Members at the State Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held at the Osogbo City Stadium on Wednesday, the governor said the new leadership, elected unopposed, will work with government to chart a new course for the state in the next three and half years.

He emphasised the need for unity, stressing his administration’s focus is to work for the people.

We are electing our new leaders to work with the Imole government, and to support the people’s government. I urged you all to unite behind the new executives that will be elected today, let’s hold the banner of love high. Unity is very key, we need all of us to join hands together and move PDP from strength to strength.

Speaking after his emergence, Sunday Bisi while speaking said pledged to bring everybody onboard to ensure that the party and the PDP administration succeed.

He extended hand of fellowship to other aspirants to work with him in a bid to reposition the party for greatness.

However, an aspirant for the party Chairmanship, Funso Babarinde said it is unfortunate that many party members who intended to vie for different posts were excluded against their wishes.

“As an aspirant for the post of the Chairmanship of Osun PDP, I must note and for record sake, stress that the alienation of so many party members, the court process, and the non-involvement of so many stakeholders leave so much to be desired.

“And, it is unfortunate that we have learned nothing from our history as a people and past concerns. By every standard, a fragmented political party cannot perform optimally. Such is also not good for the PDP government in Osun”, he said.