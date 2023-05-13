Adeleke, a dancing, performing governor — Marwa

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has been described as not just a dancing governor but a performing one for the state.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, General Buba Marwa, rtd during the presentation of the Champions Newspaper Governor of the Year award in Lagos state.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed which was obtained by Vanguard in Osogbo on Saturday, Marwa said Osun Governor within three months of assuming office has delivered dividends of democracy in ways nobody could ever imagine, describing the award as “well deserved.

“I was a state Governor twice and I can affirm that to perform on that hot seat calls for accolades. Governor Adeleke, the dancing Governor, is clearly today a dancing working Governor”, he affirmed.

Corroborating Marwa’s remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe said Governor Adeleke has brought light to Osun state in the same way late Chief Obafemi Awolowo brought light to the Western Region as premier.

” Governor Adeleke is a phenomenon. With kind permission of Chief Adebanjo, let me recall that Chief Awolowo when challenged about his programme for the Western region said he is bringing light to the region. Today, Governor Adeleke is fulfilling that prophecy again with his brilliant performance so far as Governor of Osun state”, Runsewe noted.

Governor Adeleke who earlier received rousing ovation at the event was applauded by the Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Nwadiuto Iheakanwa for populism and tenacity of purpose in his drive for political power.

According to her, the Osun state Governor is a dogged political fighter whose governorship is a manifestation of the will of the people despite strong opposition.

” Our Governor, my Governor, your struggle is a national one with all lovers of democracy solidly behind you. Because of you , many Nigerians have become honorary citizens of Osun state. You are a torch bearer for democracy and good governance”, the Champion boss narrated.

Reacting to the award, Governor Adeleke said he dedicated the Governor of the Year Award to God and the good people of Osun state, noting that he remains committed to his love for the people and the satisfaction of their aspirations.

“I am humbled by this award as my modest contributions to state development attract the attention of local and international audiences. This is a tonic to further energize me and my team to work harder and deliver on our electoral promises to the people of state.

“I am overwhelmed by this show of massive support. Tonight, I am further encouraged to do the best. To the great people of Osun state, I appreciate your support and goodwill. I will not take it for granted”, the Governor reacted at the event.