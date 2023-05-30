Adegoke murder: Adedoyin, six others arrive court for judgement

…Tight security around court

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ile Osun state along with six of his workers just arrived court to face judgement in the murder case of Timothy Adegoke, OAU, postgraduate student allegedly murdered in his hotel in November 2021.

Adedoyin with six of his workers, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola were docked on 18-count which include murder, conspiracy, oath of secrecy among others.

The court presided over by Chief Justice Oyebola Ojo had on April 17, 2023, after parties had adopted their final written addresses adjourned for judgement.

The defendant were drove into the court premises amidst tight security stationed at the entrance to frisk visitors into the court.