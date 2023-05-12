Adegoke crashes out of Lagos Squash Classics

Many spectators were disappointed as Nigeria’s number one ranked squash player, Onaopemipo Adegoke, lost 2-3 to England’s number one ranked player, Malik Curtis, in the quarter-final match at the ongoing Lagos International Squash Classics.

Both players played flawlessly, with shots, twists and turns at the Omolade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, on Thursday.

Curtis won 3-2 in a best of five bout, which some spectators said was highly contested.

Seun Peters, the founder of Headwaters Squash Academy, told newsmen that the match was beautiful and could have gone either way.

“The match was pretty intense and it could have gone either way, they were a match for each other, kudos to the players.

“As an match official I understand with such intensity from the players, the referee might lose composure, it’s tough to officiate a tough match,” he said.

Rotimi Dada, a board member of the Lagos State Squash Association, said in spite of Adegoke’s loss, it was an entertaining match.

“I was rooting for him, I wanted him to win because he played well. At 3-2 it could have gone either way.

“It is commendable that we have players that can deliver. Better luck to him next time,” he said.

In other results, Perry Malik of India defeated Nigeria’s Kehinde Samuel 3-1 as Busayo Olatunji rekindled the host country’s hope by defeating Mariam Ashraf of Egypt.

Curtis said proceeding to the next round was harder than he expected.

“The match was very physical, even though I won. The officiating was disappointing, I believe it could be better. I hope to win my semi-final match,” he said.

Favor Utukpe did Nigeria no favour as she lost to Lea Barbeau of France 3-0 on aggregate, while in the men’s quarter-final Martin Svec of Germany defeated Seif Tamer of Egypt 3-1. (NAN)