Adebayo commiserates with Biden over killings, US Embassy convoy attacks

Social Democratic Party, SDP, flagbearer in the just-concluded February 25 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has commiserated with United States of America, USA, over the attack on the American embassy’s convoy on Atani-Osamale Road in Ogbaru region, Anambra State.

In the said attack, four people including two staff and two police officers were killed, while three more were kidnapped — two police officers and driver — and thereafter their vehicle set on fire.

Anambra and other parts of the South-East have seen a sharp rise in attacks on security forces since Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, launched an armed wing in late 2020.

The group has so far made no public comments on the issue.

On his official tweeter handle @Pres_Adebayo, he tweeted, “On behalf of members of @TheSDPNg and well meaning Nigerians, I deeply commiserate with @JoeBiden, @SecBlinken, US government, people of the United States of America and families of victims of assassinations in terrorist attacks against US Embassy convoy in Ogbaru Anambra State.”

Police spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said security forces were currently carrying out a rescue and recovery operation.

Tensions have risen since the arrest of the group’s founding leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for treason and had been in the government custody since when he was extradited from Kenya in 2021.