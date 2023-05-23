Address Omadino marginalisation, group tells Tinubu, Onowakpo

Omadino Progressive Initiative OPI, a Warri base group has called on Nigeria’s President-Elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Senator-Elect of Delta South senatorial district Mr Joel Onowakpo to address the marginalization of the Omadino Federated Communities in the scheme of things, noting that despite being blessed as the richest Oil producing community in Nigeria, no Omadino indigene has been appointed to NDDC and other relevant Board.

The group, in a statement, congratulated the President-Elect and Senator-Elect on their well-deserved victory in the just concluded election they pray for God’s Divine wisdom, sound health, and Peaceful tenure for you to succeed. They stated that “Over the years, successive administrations have sidelined the Omadino Federated Communities, within Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West Local Government Area, respectively, in developmental projects and appointive positions.

The statement signed by Chairman Prince Metsese Diden, Convener/Secretary Mrs. Tsaye Edeyibo Mene, Publicity Secretary, Comrade Quincy Onuwaje, and Comrade James Odume Treasurer respectively, lamented that with vast experience of the President-Elect and Senator-Elect both in government and private sector, they are optimistic that this administration will bring the much needed even development to all Nigerians in accordance with the rule of law.

“We see your emergence as a rare opportunity to bring Renewed hope and grow Nigeria to its full potential thereby bringing succor to the marginalized people in Nigeria especially those of us from the improvised oil-rich Niger Delta.”

“Omadino Federated Communities, contribute more than 20% of revenues accruing to the country from crude oil and gas production and are Host to hundreds of oil and gas wells and network of pipelines operated by Major Oil companies like Chevron Nigeria Limited, CONOIL Producing Limited, Nigerian Energy Petroleum Limited (NEPL), Nigeria Gas Company limited, Heritage Oil Company Limited, Neconde Energy Limited, and Amaranta Oil and Gas Services amongst others.

“Our people have also overwhelmingly and consistently supported this Government despite being marginalization over the years. This twin contribution of economic and political support for successive governments has brought little or no benefits to our communities making it look that the government of today only rewards violence when we were trained by our leaders to be peaceful and obey the laws of the land. The government over the years has been rewarding illegality and even disobeying the very laws they ask us to obey as seen recently in the illegally constituted NDDC which contravenes the very Act set up by the Federal Government.

“There are no infrastructural or human capital development projects in Omadino from the government or companies. Successive governments have not appointed anyone from our communities to the Federal Executive Council or any other important position. In line with the NDDC Act, it is the turn of Delta state to produce the Managing Director and the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality being the highest producer of oil and gas in Delta state should produce the Managing Director we believe it’s the turn of Omadino as the richest oil producing community in Warri Kingdom and Nigeria to produce the Managing Director or Chairman of NDDC in line with the NDDC Act. Rehabilitation of the internally displaced Omadino indigenes back to their ancestral satellite communities and ensuring their security which is the primary function of the Government.

“We groan in pain and despondence when we see the commissioning of landmark projects across the length and breadth of this country. The Change and Next level of government mantra of the current administration is a mirage to us in Omadino. We are left with no reward for our support and contributions. We remain sanguine about your ability to treat all Nigerians with fairness and equity and this optimism is the major driver for this open letter.

“We are using this medium to demand the following: Appointment of Omadino indigenes into the NDDC in accordance with the NDDC Act, NIMASA, and other government parastatals to reflect our oil and gas production contribution to the nation, Completion of the Omadino – Escavos Road which would help to open up the oil-rich riverine communities in this area for development and improve security in our area. Construction of internal road projects within Omadino Federated communities. Rehabilitation of our people back to their satellite communities where they were displaced during the ill-fated 1997 Warri Crisis with adequate Security to ensure the protection of lives and properties as well as funding for our displaced people to resettle in their ancestral homes. Direct the NNPC to review the current Surveillance Contract to ensure the Omadino indigenes are in charge of securing their land in line with the PIA Act. Direct NEPL, Chevron Nigeria Limited, and other Oil and gas companies to ensure all Omadino land and its Satellite communities are properly incorporated into the PIA in line with the PIA Act.

“We are a Peace-loving community committed to the growth and development of our great country and believe in fairness and justice for all in accordance with the rule of law. Although it seems that being peaceful is no longer fashionable in our present-day Nigeria we know you are Peace-loving leaders. We hold you in trust and good conscience to consider these requests and use your good offices to address them in order to bring succor and inclusiveness to the people of Omadino in the Warri kingdom”