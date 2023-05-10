Adagunodo’s death huge loss to PDP – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of the South-West Zonal Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Soji Adagunodo, as a huge loss to the party.

This is contained in a statement issued by Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor, Moses Alao, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adagunodo died on Monday in the United States of America at the age of 62.

Makinde said Adagunodo was a great party man and administrator whose death would leave a huge vacuum in the party, particularly in the South-West.

While expressing heartfelt condolences to the PDP family in Osun and the South-West zone, the governor commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Makinde, who described the late Adagunodo as a politician with strong perseverance, vision and fighting spirit, said that the PDP family would greatly miss him.

“On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, I express my condolences to the immediate family of our late zonal chairman in the South-West PDP, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, Osun State PDP and the South-West PDP.

“Hon. Adagunodo was a great fighter and strong party administrator, who gave his best for the party and made countless sacrifices for its continued stability.

“His perseverance and vision were exemplary and his death will, no doubt, leave a huge vacuum in the party.

“It is my prayer that God will rest his soul and abide by the family and the party he left behind,” the governor said. (NAN)