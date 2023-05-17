ActionAid, others task INEC with logistics improvement ahead of Bayelsa, Kogi, Edo elections

…decry INEC’s logistics performance, say below global standards

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS memories and experiences of Nigerians remain fresh about the 2023 general elections, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, and other election observers, Tuesday, tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the improvement of deployment of logistics ahead of Bayelsa, Kogi, Edo and 2027 general elections, so as avoid a repeat of logistics flaws in 2023 general elections.

In an opening remark, the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, at a ‘One-Day Roundtable Discussion on the Logistics Performance in the 2023 General Elections’ organized by ActionAid Nigeria, and supported by Ford Foundation, said the Chairman of INEC, Prof Yakubu Mahmood made it known that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on the heels of the cash squeeze at that time, but the Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, were saying something different as not receiving any funds, whereby truncated all channels.

However, Obi said there was late arrival of materials in most polling units due to poor arrangement and agreements of mobilization and movement of electoral materials and adhoc staff to conduct the elections at the stipulated time, and added that this adversely affected the electoral process.

The One Day Roundtable Discussion on the Logistics Performance in the 2023 General Election serves as a platform for the review of the performance of logistics deployed in the just concluded 2023 General Elections, to share experiences, identify gaps, limitations, and learning, while proffering possible practical alternatives for improved logistics delivery.

She said: “We need to localize deployment election logistics materials and have volunteers at every level. We need to rise as citizens and say we will do the right thing.

“There were adequate plans in place for this particular election, what happened next is for INEC to explain, but the truth is that you cannot be repeating the same issues.

“When the logistics framework was developed, INEC itself testified that this was the best that they have done, so what happened? We do not know.”

Meanwhile, the Keynote Speaker, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, spoke on the topic ‘Notes on Reviewing Logistics Performance in the 2023 General Elections: Experience Sharing, Gaps, Limitations, Learnings, and Recommendations’ pointed out a lot of factors that bedevilled smooth and seamless logistics in the Nigerian electoral process, which according to Ibeanu, in 2011, the general election was postponed because the bulk of the result sheets procured from abroad did not arrive the country by the date of the election.

The 2019 postponement, also due to the late arrival of printed materials from abroad, was a bit more self-inflicted. Tardy release of funds to the Commission and slow response of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Election Logistics to the accumulation of election materials at ports of entry – Lagos, Abuja and Kano – was responsible for this postponement.

He said: “A proper assessment of the logistics for the 2023 general election must recognize that although election-day activities or voting operations are probably the most critical in the electoral cycle, they are not the sole activities in administering an election.

“In fact, the widely accepted idea is that the electoral cycle is made up of several sectors of activities categorized as pre-election, election and post-election activities.

“For me, the electoral cycle is even more complex than that because these sectors of activities each have three aspects namely, preparations, implementation and post-implementation aspects.

“Lessons and the way forward from the 2023 general elections; No alternative to early and comprehensive planning; Inadequate capacity in the Commission, especially in deploying technological tools; INEC LMS – Logistics Management System. Need for more training of INEC staff on these tools. This will also reduce human agency in election logistics management, which supports sabotage and political interference.

“More effective monitoring and supervision are needed; INEC should seriously consider the use of safe local facilities to make logistics less dependent on transport providers; One cap fits all logistics plans for everywhere. More targeted logistical planning for different parts of the country may be required; Poor reverse logistics contribute to the high cost of elections and waste.

“Security as an under-addressed part of election logistics; Internal sabotage and political interference remain the bane of election logistics; Importance of partnerships and collaboration; and Robust internal post-election audit and evaluation.”