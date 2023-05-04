Acquiring skills necessary for growth in fashion industry – Fashionpreneur, Olajide

A fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg once said :”Fashion is not just about trends, it’s about expressing oneself and being unique”.

This statement encapsulates what Ololade Olajide stands for. Ololade Olajide is making a significant impact in the Nigerian fashion industry through her company, Simbline Klodin. The business outfit is focused on creating high-quality and trendy outfits for Nigerians. It has quickly become a go-to brand for many fashion-conscious individuals in the country.

Shedding light on the target market for her brand, she said: “Simbline Klodin focuses on women mostly ranging from 18-60years.We also service young people and adults as the need arises”.

Advising individuals who have a passion for fashion and want to venture into the industry, she stated ”Acquire the skills necessary to thrive in the fashion industry even though you may have the funds. Go learn the skills and acquire the knowledge.I would like to advice those that are interested in going into the fashion industry, to start. Don’t procrastinate, believe in yourself and you would be fine”.

Asked how she gets inspiration for her designs, the zealous fashion entrepreneur said: ”I would say God is my main source of inspiration, my love for colours, nature and arts all inspire me in coming up with designs”.

On how she stays up to date in her line of business, Olajide said: ”I stay up to date by paying attention to current runway collections, exploring trends on social media and reading up fashion magazines and journals”.

The Simbline Klodin boss also added that her brand uniqueness stems from her prompt service delivery and timeliness.

“We are known to deliver before the time frame given to the customer. Since this brand started, we have never had to call a customer up and say ‘sorry, we won’t be able to deliver’.

Also, through our customer service, we build relationships with everyone that comes in contact with our brand, whether it’s a customer or a vendor”.

With her commitment to quality, her passion for fashion, and her dedication to empowering women, Lolade Olajide is undoubtedly making a significant impact in the Nigerian fashion space. Simbline Klodin is a testament to her vision, and it’s clear that she is just getting started.