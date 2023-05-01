Achieving SDGs requires more women in health leadership — Saraki, Dorayi, others

Mrs-Toyin-Saraki

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

FOUNDER of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki, has emphasized that women are the backbone of the health workforce in every country, yet are often marginalized in industry leadership positions.

Speaking at the launch of the Women in Global Health Nigeria Chapter in Abuja weekend, Saraki highlighted the importance of increasing the proportion of women in positions of health leadership to accelerate the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Women are actually the backbone of the health workforce in every single country. When it comes to leadership, that’s when they start reminding us of what they have done to give us that step forward.

“It is time to recognize the vital contributions that women make to the health sector and to ensure that their voices are heard in decision-making processes,” the former Kwara First Lady added.

During the launch event, Dr. Amina Dorayi, Country Director of Pathfinder, echoed Saraki’s sentiments, stating that the underrepresentation of women in health leadership is a global issue that needs to be addressed to improve health outcomes.

She emphasized that increasing the proportion of women in positions of health leadership will not only improve gender equality, but also improve the quality of healthcare delivery.

“Women are uniquely positioned to advocate for the health needs of their communities,” Dorayi said. “Evidence has shown that by increasing the proportion of women in positions of health leadership, we can accelerate the achievement of UHC and the SDGs.”

Dr. Peju Adeniran, the Women in Global Health Nigeria Chapter Lead, emphasized that gender inequality in health is a reflection of wider inequalities in society.

She stated that addressing gender inequality in health will require a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of gender inequality in other areas.

Adeniran explained that the Women in Global Health Nigeria Chapter was launched to support the advancement of women in health leadership in Nigeria.

According to her, the chapter aims to promote gender equality in the health sector, increase the representation of women in health leadership positions, and advocate for policies that support gender equality in health.