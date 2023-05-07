ACF kicks against Akpabio as Senate President

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has dissociated itself from the endorsement of Sen. Godswill Akpabio for Senate Presidency by Coalition of Northern groups.



Alhaji Musa Saidu, a member of the ACF said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



Saidu, also the leader of the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, said that endorsing Akpabio for the Senate Presidency would spell doom for Northern Nigeria.



“We hereby dissociate ourselves from the endorsement of Sen. Godswill Akpabio for the Senate Presidency by a coalition of Northern groups.



“The Coalition is not speaking for the North, it is just speaking for itself.



“No true Northern group will want to endorse Akpabio for a sensitive position like that of Senate President because he is not friendly with the North.



“We are the people who know Akpabio, because we are resident in the South, we know those who are friendly with the Northern people and Akpabio is actually not one of them, ” he said.



Saidu added that the coalition must have made the endorsement out of ignorance.



“I want to condemn the endorsement in its entity because it was done out of ignorance.



“It is also possible that the groups were given some inducement to endorse Akpabio.



“I want to say that the Northern people are not beggars that will be endorsing people who are not friendly with them because of inducement,” he said.



Saidu said that the ACF would continue to fight for the speak against injustice in the country.

“Why should the All Progressives Congress (APC) be bent on zoning the 10th Senate Presidency to the South, when we have competence hands in the the North.



“The North-West gave the APC the largest votes in the Feb. 25 presidential election, why not consider somebody from the zone.



“I think it’s time for the party to reward the zone for the massive votes rather than start looking for somebody from the South as Senate President,” he said.



A Coalition of Northern groups had endorsed Akpabio for the Senate Presidency saying he was best suited for the position.