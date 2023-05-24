Accidents: RTEAN, FRSC, others declare state of emergency on Nigeria roads

…move to prevent 20,000 deaths from auto-crashes yearly

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Nigerian Red Cross have jointly declared a state of emergency on traffic accidents across the country.

They expressed concern over the high number of deaths caused by road crashes and pledged to work towards meeting the ambitious target set by the United Nations (UN) Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 resolution.

The UN plan aims to prevent at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.

During the launch, induction, and training program for the pre and post-crash initiative for the road transport sector organized by RTEAN for its members in Abuja on Wednesday, the organizations promised to take concrete steps towards achieving this target.

The FRSC rolled out data indicating that over 40,000 people die annually in Nigeria due to road traffic crashes.

According to ACM Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the number of road crashes in the country is gradually decreasing, but the number of fatalities record is still a source of concern for stakeholders in the transport sector.

He said “Reducing road crashes and fatalities in Nigeria requires the cooperation of all stakeholders.

“While road crashes are decreasing, fatalities remain a major concern. Overloading of vehicles, both with goods and passengers, is a major contributor to road crashes and fatalities.

“To address this issue, the FRSC has launched ‘Operation Total War on Overloading,’ which involves intercepting overloaded vehicles and ensuring that passengers are safely conveyed to their destinations,” ACM Kazeem added.

Speaking at the event, President of RTEAN, Musa Maitakobi, said the programme involves training RTEAN members to provide first aid treatment to victims of road accidents, with the aim of saving lives from the point of accidents.

Maitakobi who was represented by his deputy, Muhammad Bushara, said, “For the first time in Nigeria, RTEAN members will be trained to provide first aid treatment to victims of road accidents. This has the potential to save many lives and minimize the number of deaths resulting from road accidents.”

Also speaking, Muazu Muhammed, the National Legal Adviser of the Nigerian Red Cross, expressed disappointment at the slow response to road crashes.

“A lot of accident has happened and the response is slow but I want us to understand that first aid is not something difficult,” he said.

In his remarks, Lawal Yusuf Othman, the President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) encouraged road transport workers to make it a habit to install speed limiters in their vehicles.