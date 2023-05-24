Accident on Ibadan-Ife expressway claims 2 lives, injures 3

An accident involving a Mitsubishi commercial bus has claimed two lives and injured three others in Alakia area on Ibadan-Ife expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the accident happened around 5.45 a.m on Wednesday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN in Ibadan.

Adekanye said that the commercial bus with registration number YY 485 AAA , failed to break and rammed into a barrier created by a road construction company in the Alakia area.

He said that five people were involved in the accident comprising four males and one female.

The sector commander further said that two males lost their lives in the accident while two others and a female got injured.

According to him, the remains of the deceased had been collected by their relatives for burial while the injured were taken to the hospital before the arrival of FRSC personnel.

Adekanye called on motorists to always ensure their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on a journey and avoid speeding.