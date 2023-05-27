Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Four persons were confirmed dead in an accident close to Mountain Top University on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Two others sustained varying degrees of injuries

Mrs Florence Okpe the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that the accident occurred at 4.53a.m. and involved a Lexus RX 350 marked KTU 738 HM and a Mack truck with registration number T 21024 LA.

She said that the accident was caused by excessive speed and the use of her phone while driving.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the bodies of those who died in the accident were deposited at the Real Divine Hospital morgue, Ibafo.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, cautioned motorists on the use of phones while driving and the dangers associated with such.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims and advised them to contact FRSC Ibafo command for more information on the crash.