Accept Abbas, Kalu’s nomination as act of God, Group appeals to Wase, Betara, Doguwa

A pressure group, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (CDC) has appealed to all Speakership aspirants to accept the choice of Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives as an act of God.

The Group in a statement signed by the national convener, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi and the Director, Contact and Mobilisation, Dr. Chukwuma Okoro also commended the Joint Task- 10th Assembly, a forum of members-elect across the political parties driving the implementation of the APC’s endorsement of the presiding officers of their efforts.

It will be recalled that some aspirants including the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, House leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Hon. Muktar Betara, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, Hon. Sada Soli, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji and Hon. Miriam Onuoha were aggrieved over the nomination, saying they were not consulted.

The CDC however also said it was elated by the decision of the APC’s nominees to reach out to them.

The statement read thus: “As democrats and patriotic Nigerians who are interested in the unity and peace of this nation, we appealed to all the aggrieved aspirants to the position of speaker of the House of Representatives to accept the endorsement of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the speaker and deputy speaker respectively as an act of God.

“It is only God that gives power and he designs it his own way and everybody with his or her own time. We appeal to you people to accept the decision of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the hierarchy of the party on these two gentlemen with the spirit of sportsmanship. You, people, could be speakers or even hold higher positions tomorrow.

“There is no need to gang up against the anointed candidates and the party because of the opposition and waiting in the wings to exploit your differences. Please, do not throw the party into disarray because of leadership positions

“We are aware of how you feel but national interest is paramount. We therefore urge all of you to sheathe your sword and desist from making disparaging public statements against the party, its leaders, and the anointed candidates. It is the same APC that made you who you are and remembers when you were chosen, others were equally unhappy but they did not pull down the house.

“Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase is the Deputy Speaker today courtesy of the party’s benevolence ditto Rt. Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa as leader of the House and Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara who chairs the most powerful Committee of Appropriation. The party gave all of you the platform on which you contested for elections, so this is payback time.

“There is no doubt that you are all eminently qualified to be speaker but we cannot have more than one speaker and deputy speaker at a time. Disagreements are natural but we disagree to agree and there is always another opportunity. We urge all the contestants to rally around Abass and Kalu and avoid doing anything that would embarrass the party and cause disaffection within its ranks”

On the Joint Task-10th Assembly, the CDC hailed the group for its multipartisan and stabilizing stance.

“The CDC is very impressed with the founders and members of the Joint Task-10th Assembly for placing the interest of the nation above primordial sentiments. It is gratifying to note that members-elect who have identified with the group cut across all the eight parties that would form the 10th Assembly.

“This shows that it is not about party, region or religion but it is about the unity and stability of the parliament to foster a cordial working relationship with other arms of government in order to move the nation forward.

“We specifically thank the chairman, Hon. Bello Kumo and the co-chairman, Hon. Kingsley Chinda as well as the secretary, Hon. Aliyu Madaki and indeed all the members. Their endorsement of Abass and Kalu on Tuesday will go a long way in enhancing their chances at the poll when the House is finally inaugurated on the 13th of June.

“The CDC wishes to congratulate Hon. Abass and Hon. Kalu for emerging as the preferred candidates for these exalted offices. We appreciate their wisdom and decision to get in touch with their fellow contestants. That is the hallmark of good leadership. However, we advise that they be humble and see this opportunity as an avenue for service and exhibit the highest level of integrity and respect for their colleagues”.