AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Preview – team news, head-to-head 

For the first time in 20 years, Milan’s two biggest clubs will face off in the Champions League last four as they hope to seal a spot in the final of Europe’s biggest club competition.

The arch-rivals were responsible for the exit of Napoli and Benfica in the quarter-finals, respectively, to set the highly anticipated derby at San Siro.

On the domestic front, Inter Milan currently sit in fourth place of the with 63 points, two ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan.

The last time both sides met in the competition was in the quarter-final in 2005, but ended up rather horribly after the second leg was abandoned as a result of livid Inter fans launching a barrage of flares onto the San Siro pitch with their team way behind in the tie.

Both sides will be looking to cleanse that infamous history of the Milan Derby in Europe when the two teams, who have between them 10 UCL crowns, rekindle their rivalry on the continent on Tuesday

Team News

AC Milan have a big conundrum ahead of Tuesday’s tie as they are left to sweat on the fitness of forward Rafael Leao.

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday he would make a late call on Rafael Leao’s participation in Wednesday’s clash after the Portuguese winger suffered a muscle injury.

Leao has been one of Milan’s most influential players this season with 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, but he lasted only 12 minutes of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Lazio before being taken off.

Inter Milan team news

FInter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi underscored the significance of the match, seen as the biggest between the two sides in about 20 years.

“It’s not a derby, it’s the derby,” Inzaghi told reporters.

“We know what it means for us, the club, our fans and myself. But I’m feeling calm because I’ve seen that the boys are very concentrated,” he said.

“We need to use our heads and show heart. I have no doubts concerning the heart. And we have to use the head in a clever way because this tie is decided over 180 minutes.”

Full-back Robin Gosens is a doubt for Inter Milan after being sidelined lately with a dislocated shoulder. But the 28-year-old said on Instagram on Monday he was “back on track” and fit again “just in time for the big match on Wednesday.”

Head-to-head

The two sides have met 235 times previously in all competitions, with Inter Milan winning 87, including their last two in the league and Italian Super Cup. AC Milan have 79 wins, while 69 matches have ended in a draw.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku