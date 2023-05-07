Abuja now surpasses Borno, Zamfara in terrorism activities – Nextier

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, of Nigeria has in recent time recorded the highest number of terrorism activities including kidnapping, Nextier, a strategic public policy firm has revealed.

Zamfara and Borno states have arguably been the operational headquarters of terrorist groups, but Nextier said that the data it tracked and analysed has placed Abuja above the two states especially in the last week of April, 2023.

In its latest report/analysis of terrorism-related incidents in the month of April, particularly between 23 and 29, released at the weekend, Nextier found out that the FCT, has the highest number of kidnapped incidents with 29 victims from one incident.

It said its findings revealed, abductions by unknown gunmen believed to be offshoots of terrorists groups have, in the week under review, surpassed the incidents recorded in Borno and Zamfara States, usually regarded as the hotbed of latest terrorism activities.

The report disclosed that “there is no week in Abuja without a record of kidnapping or related violence.”

It further noted that Kwali Area Council and other towns on the outskirts of Abuja are worst hit by the frightening dimension of insecurity.

According to the report, “Despite efforts at curtailing the travails of insecurity, the menace still lingers, as recent reports reflect.

“Twenty-seven reported incidents resulted in 125 casualties (death and injuries) and 40 kidnap victims across 17 Nigerian states between the 23rd and 29th of April, 2023.

“There was a 17.39 percent, 89.39 percent, and 60 percent increase in violent incidents, casualty, and kidnap counts, respectively, compared to the previous week.

“In this week under review, Borno state recorded 35 deaths due to counter-terrorism against Boko Haram in the Gwoza Local Government Area of the State.

“Borno, Plateau, and Zamfara States have the joint highest violent incident tally, with three cases each involving yet-to-be-identified gunmen, security personnel, civilians, Boko Haram insurgents, and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) members.

“Until recently, the capital area (Abuja) has been mostly spared the abductions and killings perpetrated by various armed groups that have devastated the country’s North, where it is located.

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has the highest kidnap tally, with 29 victims from one incident.

“This high victim count from one incident count in the capital raises the alarm about security deterioration in the administrative headquarters of the country.

“While one can identify that the occurrences of abduction for ransoms have been common in the Kwali area council and other towns on the outskirts of Abuja, however, the going incidents of kidnapping are alarming and frightening.

“On the general assessment of violent conflicts across the country, within four weeks (2nd April – 29th April 2023), gunmen violence remained the violent conflict with the highest incidents, with eight incidents resulting in 12 casualties and five kidnap victims.

“Banditry, cultism, and farmer-herder clashes come joint second with four incidents each.

“The farmer-herder conflict has been prevalent, especially in Benue, with the casualty toll at 19 from 2 incidents. Banditry has also been dominant in the Northwest, particularly in Zamfara, where the casualty toll stood at 12.

“The Nigerian state is battling to contain the mayhem unleashed by various non-state actors across different violent hotspots. Identifying these hotspots and addressing the conflicts remain paramount in tackling the security crisis.”