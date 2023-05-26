ABUAD becomes safest private university’ deploys smart Campus infrastructure in collaboration with Huawei and Weevil Company

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), a leading private university in West Africa, has invested heavily in a smart campus surveillance infrastructure within its campus environment. This is an initiative of its first kind within the University system in Nigeria and this is being done in collaboration with Huawei; a foremost Global Technology Company and its indigenous partner Weevil Company on the other hand.

This development is coming to the university at a time when Nigeria’s security system is being challenged, hence the need for the University to improve its campus safety for its students, staff and other employees of the university.

The project is Intelligent video surveillance built on advanced AI functionality to cope with the increasing demand for analytical-based surveillance on campus.

The components of this technology include an AI Video Analytics solution that will deliver full fledge intelligent surveillance based on High definition Software Define Cameras (SDC) SDC & a robust storage platform built with AI Capabilities to provide surveillance monitoring within the campus while enhancing the efficiency of the security personnel with the right tool to become Predictive and proactive; it also comes with a robust data analytics component that gives real-time statistics of various activities within the campus while also leveraging on AI functionalities to track the movement of students, staff and visitors and also detect incidents like smoke, fire, Intrusion, crowd gathering etc within the campus Environment.

Afe Babalola University and Lagos State Government are the only entities in Nigeria with this Latest smart surveillance technology.

According to Dong Guangqiang Jim; the DMD at Huawei Technologies Nigeria, ‘‘We are highly honoured to be part of the Initiative to implement a robust state-of-the-art Campus surveillance technology based on AI Video Analytics led by the Visionary himself the Founder Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola.

This is a laudable project and Huawei Technologies the Leading ICT Solutions Provider is highly elated to partner with ABUAD on this implementing an Intelligent Video Surveillance built on advanced AI functionality to cope with the increasing demand for analytical-based surveillance in the campus’’

Olayemi Joseph; the Head of Vertical Solutions Architect at Huawei Technologies also added, ‘We make bold to say ABUAD as one of Nigeria’s foremost University has taken the lead to pioneer this deployment and thereby become a pace-setter in the use of the AI Video Analytics surveillance systems in academic campus scenario; we do not doubt that this will rapidly increase the rating of ABUAD as a leader in utilizing the use of latest technology to drive digital transformation within Nigeria educational system as well as across the Globe; Once again we made bold to say we are proud to be associated with this Innovative Vision and we hope other universities can give consideration to such initiative’.

Speaking on the innovation, the Chief Executive Officer of Weevil Company, Hansel Okeke argued that the priority of ABUAD is to ensure safety for its students, staff, and employees using the Smart Campus Surveillance project.

His words, ‘‘ We always want to use our technology to transform organizations and make them achieve better outcomes and run at their best. The university’s priority is safety for its students, staff and employees because an unsafe environment can not only affect students’ mental and physical health but also endanger learning. With our technologies, the university would be a fantastic environment for learning and living.’’

Similarly, Chief Information Officer of Weevil Company Germain Okeke explained that the technology fosters a sense of trust and confidence within the university.

‘‘ With our AI technology, the university would be able to differentiate between university students, employees, and visitors using the technology’s facial recognition feature. Hereby providing the university security team with real-time insights into visitor’s behaviours, movements within the campus, what type of vehicle or motorcycle they came in with, their last location within the campus and so much more which would in return give them all the necessary information needed to monitor and secure the campus, thereby fostering a sense of trust and confidence within the university.’’

Says Germain Okeke With this initiative, the University will become the safest and most secure academic environment in the Country; it will afford the Lecturers, the students and other members of the Community a high sense of alertness. Not only that, the general well-being of the campus is serene.