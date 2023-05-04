Abia Assembly, EFCC, others to meet over petitions against govt. functionaries – Lawmaker

The Abia House of Assembly Committee on Anti-Corruption and Public Accounts says it will meet with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies over petitions against some State Government functionaries.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday by the Chairman of the committee, Chief Obinna Ichita.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ichita is one of the nine legislators suspended by the Speaker, Chinedum Orji, and eight other members on Tuesday.

Sixteen of the 24-member house had earlier on Tuesday met at a guest house in Umuahia, where they announced the removal of Orji.

They accused him of gross misconduct and impudence.

In a swift reaction, the purportedly impeached speaker convened a plenary session a few hours later with eight members, plus himself, in attendance and suspended the lawmakers.

The Ichita-led committee gave assurance that it would consider the “plethora of petitions” in relation to the Auditor-General’s Report and Financial Statement of Accounts

of the State Government.

The committee further stated that it hoped to discharge the duty speedily within 14 days.

According to the statement, the Head of Service and all accounting officers of the concerned Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be given further information regarding their various dates and times of appearance before the committee.

“The committee is expected to submit the report of its findings at the plenary session of the house,” the statement added.