Abia, Anambra, Imo, other states lauded for diaspora support

By Gabriel Olawale

The publisher of Naija Diaspora Magazine, Ismail Adegbola recently paid a scheduled visit to the Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states Union, Cameroon chapter, to acknowledge and seek for more support for the upcoming 10th anniversary in Cameroon.

The meeting which was held at the chapter’s headquarters in Cameroon, was to appreciate the Southeast unions based in the country for continuous support of the international publication and to seek maximum support for the upcoming event later in the year.

Adegbola in his speech, said he’s endowed by the overwhelming support coming from his Southeast brothers to ensure stability in Cameroon and hopes to get more for the well-publicized anniversary later in the year.

“I want to thank the Imo, Anambra and Abia states Union for the usual support you have given to me over the years. I can categorically say, these unions are the backbone of this publication through their various support,” said Adegbola.

“This event will have an award ceremony to appreciate individuals, associations and companies that have been part of our success stories over the year, and it’s going to be censored by a high rated committee; Colloquium whereby motivational speakers are invited all over the world to visit Cameroon on the event day. The event is also going to involve a football match between Cameroon and Nigeria as well as other interesting activities to make the anniversary remarkable.”