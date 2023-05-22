Abi Jenaé delights fans with ‘Owo’ (Money)

Abi Jenaé, a new star on the music scene, has released a captivating new tune titled “Owo.” Infusing ancient Yoruba roots with modern sounds, this promising track demonstrates Abi Jenaé’s unique talent and creates a musical experience that keeps listeners captivated.

“Owo,” which translates to “money” in Yoruba, is a rousing song that speaks to people from all walks of life. Abi Jenaé takes a more upbeat approach to the legendary “Mo Money, Mo Problems” by The Notorious B.I.G., exuding a spirit of aspiration and celebration of financial success.

Abi Jenaé’s soft and enticing vocals smoothly weave a story of love, power, and ambition. The song encourages listeners to adopt a positive attitude and manifest wealth and prosperity in their own life.

“Owo” is just a glimpse of what’s to come from Abi Jenaé, as she prepares to release her highly anticipated EP, “Love & Hustle.” Fans can expect an exciting blend of love, ambition, and captivating melodies that will leave them craving more.

Abi Jenaé’s talent and ambition have catapulted her onto the music scene, and “Owo” solidifies her position as a rising star. The song’s undeniable charm and irresistible vibe make it a must-listen for music enthusiasts seeking an uplifting and engaging experience.