Abeokuta phone market: Police arrest suspects

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Saturday 6th of May 2023, apprehended three members of a robbery syndicate, who invaded the phone market popularly known as Tarmac, in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, on the 12th of April 2023.

The robbers, killed one of the traders at the market and carted away several highly valued phones.

The suspects, according to the statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi included; Ajayi Kayode, Habeeb Idowu and Temitayo Oresanya.

Oyeyemi said, “the suspects were arrested, following an information received by policemen attached to Kemta divisional headquarters that the suspects have been hibernating at Abule Ake area of Kemta for quite some time in order to evade Police arrest”.

“Upon the information, the DPO Kemta division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended”.

He disclosed that two among the suspects have confessed their participation in the robbery incident, while the third person, Temitayo Oresanya though affirmed to be a member of the same cult group with them, claimed that he didn’t participate in the robbery.

Temitayo Oresanya said that Ajayi Kayode and Habeeb Idowu came to his house at Abule Ake to hide from the police after their robbery escapade.

“It will be recalled that the daredevil robbers invaded Tarmac on the 12th of April at about 5 pm, shooting sporadically and carted away several phones after they shot dead one of the traders identified as Dayo Bankole”.

“One of the robbers, Sakiru Adeniji was arrested at the scene, while others escaped”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, who commended members of the public for their cooperation by giving useful information to the police, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the remaining members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.