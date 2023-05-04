Abductors of Ekiti farmer demand N30m ransom

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Abductors of a peasant farmer in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere-Ekiti local government area have contacted the family, demanding for N30 million as ransom for the victim.

The farmer, identified as Mathew Ojo, was abducted by some unknown gunmen on Wednesday afternoon while working on his rice farm located along Ise-Emure road.

Ojo, until his abduction, was a notable member of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Ekiti State Chapter.

According to a source closed to the family, the suspected kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded N30 million.

Similarly, the Chairman of AFAN in Ekiti State Mr Adebola Alagbada said the abductors of the 53-year-old farmer have called at the early hour of Thursday and demanded for N30 milion as ransom.

He said the rice farmer was working on his farm on Wednesday afternoon when he was whisked away to unknown destination by some some heavily armed gunmen.

The AFAN chair who lamented over what he called incessant kidnapping incident among his members, urged the Ekiti State government to provide watertight security within the state.

He emphasised that if insecurity is not curtailed, it may discourage many people from farming, which may eventually lead to hunger in the country.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mr. Sunday Abutu said he had not been briefed on the matter and promised to confirm from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area.

But the Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Brigadier Joe Komolafe, said his men and some local hunters are currently in the forest around the area making frantic efforts to rescue the victim.