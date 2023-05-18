Abducted Corps Members: Rivers CP sends men after kidnappers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE Commissioner of Police (CP) Rivers State Command, Okon Effiong, has deployed a police tactical team to track down gunmen who abducted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members at Rumuji, Emohua Local Government Area.

Rivers Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed the CP’s order in Port Harcourt Thursday, explained without giving specific figures that some of the corps members have been rescued and are making efforts to free those still with the kidnappers.

However, a security source and eye witness told Vanguard, “Those the police say they have rescued where lucky corps members who escaped the kidnap. What happened was that a group of corps members who live in Rivers were on their way to Port Harcourt from the NYSC Camp in Ondo after passing through orientation in that state.

“It was Tuesday 16 May. They likely had jointly hired the Port Harcourt bound bus. At Rumuji, about 9pm on the East West Road, they were already in Rumuji when the bus was hijacked. It is not clear how many persons were abducted but five of the travelers escaped and ran to the Rumuji Police Division to report the matter.”