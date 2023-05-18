Abandoned project: We’ll shut down oil facilities if…, Delta communities tell NDDC

By Ochuko Akuopha

INDIGENES of seven host communities of the Eriemu oil field, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have told the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, that there would be no going back on their resolve to shut down all oil installations in their domain should the commission fail to comply with the 30 days ultimatum they gave to it to mobilise the contractor handling their 11-kilometre road project it abandoned 13 years ago to site.

The communities, Opherin, Owevwe, Gana, Otokutu, Saniko, Agbaide and Ughere in Agbarha-Otor, in a statement by their Presidents-General, Moses Oruruore, Philip Akpovukoko, Ejomafuvwe Iboyi, Francis Akpoedafe, Vote Iboyi, Faith Abuke and Jecob Ubiri, said the ultimatum would expire before the end of this month.

They noted that the road, which runs from Otokutu community to Owevwe Street, Agbarha-Otor and from Saniko community junction, through Opherin community to Emevor Agbarha road was awarded by the commission in 2010 and had been abandoned.

They said: “As host communities to over 30 oil wells, a flow station, Nigeria Gas Company, NGC, plant, the biggest manifold in West Africa, numerous pipelines, flowlines and delivery lines in the Eriemu oil field, we are being marginalised by all levels of government as we have nothing to show for our immence contribution to the wealth of this country.

“We have written several letters to NDDC, yet they have continued to pay deaf ears to our plight. In June last year, we did a peaceful protest over the non completion of the road, but the state government stepped into the matter with a promise that the issue would be addressed within three months.

“As we speak, we have not heard from NDDC and the state government. Last month, we issued a one-month ultimation to NDDC to get the contractor to return to site or we will be left with no option than to shut down all the oil facilities in our land.

“We are using this medium to remind NDDC on the ultimatum because the only language we want to hear is for the commission to bring its contractor back to site and commence work on the road.”