AAU dismisses 13 staff, demotes others for corruption, misconduct

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) said 13 staff have been dismissed out of the 209 that are currently facing several infractions ranging from misconduct, sexual harassment, corruption, and age manipulation among others.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyi made this revelation when he submitted the report of the University Staff Disciplinary Committee (USDC) of the school to the chairman of the Special Intervention Team (SIT), Andrew Olotu in the government house.

He said 132 of the cases have been concluded and decisions taken on them while 77 cases were still pending.

Adagbonyi stated that among the 13 staff dismissed, four were from the Faculty of Engineering; two from the Department of Nursing Sciences; one from the Department of Law; three from the Faculty of Basic Medical Science; one from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science; one from Department of Political Science and one from the University farms.

“For other charges such as age discrepancies and multiple dates of birth and other forms of misconduct, the committee recommended demotion and redeployment, loss of annual increment for years (depending on the gravity of the offence and findings of the SIT) and leniency.

Adagbonyi further stated that the institution will continue to do its best and cooperate with the SIT to sanitize the university and ensure that the staff hold firm to the institution’s work ethics, rules and regulations.

Receiving the report, the Head of the Special Intervention Team, Andrew Olotu expressed appreciation to the USDC for their fair, objective and unbiased investigations and recommendations, adding that the SIT will further investigate and deliberate on the report so that anyone found guilty does not escape the law.