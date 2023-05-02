A-Ibom tasks warring communities on peaceful  coexistence

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State government has tasked warring communities on peace-building to engender growth and development.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Moses Ekpo, gave the advice at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to finally put to rest the more than 70-year-old boundary dispute between Edem Iyere in Ikono and Ibiaku Itu Udo in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Areas of the state.

The MoU was signed by Okuku Udo Akpan, Village Head, Edem Iyere/Clan Head, Ediene Clan of Ikono Local Government Area and Chief Eme Inyang, Village Head, Ibiaku Itu Udo in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, who pledged on behalf of their people to co-exist peacefully.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uko Udom, SAN, signed the document on behalf of the state government.

The two Paramount Rulers, HRM Edidem Ime Inyang of Ibiono Ibom LGA and HRM Edidem Etim Itang of Ikono LGA, the Chairman of Ibiono Ibom LGA, Ekopimo Edet and his counterpart in Ikono LGA, Nyakno Okoibu, also signed the MoU.

Among other provisions, the MoU stipulates that “Any act or omission by either party that contravenes the provisions of the MoU and causes a disturbance of the peace shall be deemed to be in breached of the MoU.”

The Deputy Governor, who doubles as the Chairman, State Boundary Committee, applauded the people of the two communities for settling the protracted boundary problem, assuring them that the government and people of the state were indebted to them for embracing peace.

Ekpo paid tribute to the Paramount Rulers for working with their Council Chairmen and other community leaders to achieve the important milestone for their respective peoples.

He thanked the Office of the State Surveyor General, and other agencies of government for their immense contribution in assiduously driving the peace effort to a successful end.

He prayed God to help sustain the peace that had been achieved, and urged the people to forge ahead in unity, so as to contribute to the development of the State and Nigeria.

He urged other communities in the state with similar disputes to copy the example of Edem Iyere and Ibiaku Itu Udo in order to enable the in-coming administration of Pst. Umo Eno to take-off without encumbrances, and lead the state in peace to greater development.

The Paramount Rulers of the two LGAs, their council chairmen, the Village Heads and other stake-holders thanked the state government for helping them return peace to their hitherto waring communities.