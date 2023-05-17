A-Ibom Rep-elect calls for delineation of ‘big’ federal constituencies

By Harris Emmanuel

The member-elect for Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko federal constituency, Mr. Martins Esin, has faulted the current national structure, calling for the delineation of big federal constituencies, attributing the imbalance to inaccurate census data.

Contributing to discussions during induction exercise organised for senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, he wondered why the country should rely on the 2006 census figures and a population of 140 million in the delineation of constituencies, whereas there are claims that the country has a population of about 240 million people, representing about 58 per cent difference.

He decried a situation where his federal constituency has five local government areas in a country, while some states have eight local government areas, noting that the imbalance places him in a disadvantage position even before the proclamation of the House.

He urged the National Assembly Service Commission to ensure uniformity in constituency offices operated by members back home.

According to him, census figures were of such critical importance that manipulating them affects every other aspect of life in the nation, noting that proper planning cannot be done with inaccurate census figures.

He said: “We must begin to accord seriousness to data in this country. And it’s very important we convince ourselves that our data are credible and as accurate as possible.

“As long as our critical data such as census figures aren’t truthful, the resultant problems of structural imbalance, lopsidedness in the allocation of resources, infrastructures and opportunities will persist. This is the sad story of Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency, hence my appeal.”

comparatively too large to remain one fedederal constituency.